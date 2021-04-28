$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. ASGN reported sales of $990.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Truist increased their target price on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE ASGN traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,870. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

