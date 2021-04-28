0Chain Hits Market Cap of $59.23 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $59.23 million and approximately $676,448.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.