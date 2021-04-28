$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.02. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,305. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

