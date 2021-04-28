$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 538.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

