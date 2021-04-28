$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Cerner stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,004. Cerner has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.