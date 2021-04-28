$0.73 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $61.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $276,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $718,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

