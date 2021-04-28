-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

