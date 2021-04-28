-$0.56 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.65). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,966.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $16.83. 9,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,613. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 201.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

