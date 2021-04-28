$0.45 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 5,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

