-$0.35 EPS Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Potbelly stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,069. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,130 shares of company stock valued at $910,352. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

