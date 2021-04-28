-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

