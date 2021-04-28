-$0.33 EPS Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Embraer.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.26.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

