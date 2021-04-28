-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Centogene reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 109.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,411. Centogene has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

