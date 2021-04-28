-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUFN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of TUFN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $323.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 227,117 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

