$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 38,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

