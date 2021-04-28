$0.20 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHU opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $747.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

