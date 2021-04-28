-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.02). Talos Energy reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $175.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $911.03 million, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

