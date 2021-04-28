-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,438 shares of company stock worth $967,605 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.