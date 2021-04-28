-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHEK shares. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.59% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

