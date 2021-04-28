$0.03 EPS Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after buying an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 18,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,411. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.