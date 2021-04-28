-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatsen.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 5,540,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $499,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

