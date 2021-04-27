zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €195.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €213.14 ($250.76).

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

ETR ZO1 traded up €2.00 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €263.60 ($310.12). 26,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 1-year low of €108.20 ($127.29) and a 1-year high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €231.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €187.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

