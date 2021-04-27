Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

