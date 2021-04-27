Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.86.

PRI stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average of $137.83.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.