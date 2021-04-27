Zacks Investment Research Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

