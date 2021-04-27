Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.54 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

