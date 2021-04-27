Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.09.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

