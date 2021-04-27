Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

