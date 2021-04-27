Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Sell

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHT. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $985.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.