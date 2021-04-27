Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Sell

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 6,461,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,323. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 315,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

