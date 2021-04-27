Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Hold

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 19,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,644. The company has a market cap of $149.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $174,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

