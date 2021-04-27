Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce earnings per share of $2.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Snap-on reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,994 shares of company stock worth $11,279,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.37. 6,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,580. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $242.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

