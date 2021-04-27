Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $8.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.11 and the highest is $10.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $6.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $46.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $55.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $40.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.44 to $53.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $492.57. 13,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,571. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

