Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNNT. JMP Securities began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,132. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

