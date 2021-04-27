Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Liquidity Services posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

LQDT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 85,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,054. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.64 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

