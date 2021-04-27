Zacks: Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $742,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. 296,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

