Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of HALL opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

