Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post sales of $7.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.11 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $26.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $27.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $38.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,040,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9,042.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 621,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 614,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.46. 17,610,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,601,867. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

