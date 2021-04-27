Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter.
LI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,842,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.