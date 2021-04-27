Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

LI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,842,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.