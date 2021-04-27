Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

FSLY traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,256. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,027 shares of company stock worth $24,093,493. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Fastly by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

