Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 37,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,097. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

