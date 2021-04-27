Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $15.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $15.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.47 and the highest is $18.02. Alphabet reported earnings of $9.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $69.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.88 to $77.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $83.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.96 to $100.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.26.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,309.93 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,324.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,144.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,890.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

