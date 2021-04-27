Zacks: Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $678,898. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

