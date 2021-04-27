Zacks: Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

OSH stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. 1,077,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,986. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,552,839 shares of company stock worth $409,732,297 in the last 90 days. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $4,715,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $4,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

