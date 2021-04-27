Zacks: Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,399. The firm has a market cap of $707.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

