Zacks: Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.47. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $12.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $13,494,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $318.41. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,615. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.67 and its 200 day moving average is $284.16. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $326.60.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

