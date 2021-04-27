Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $759.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.17 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $953.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $111,574,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

