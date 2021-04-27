Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.14 Million

Analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to post sales of $62.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $66.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $291.66 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $299.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORBC. Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 233,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

