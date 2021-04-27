Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Model N posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Model N stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $136,778.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $972,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.