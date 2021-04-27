Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report sales of $206.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.18 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $231.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $863.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $903.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $933.95 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $985.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.64. 7,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,423. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,939,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

